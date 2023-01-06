Flea’s Australian holiday home is up for sale

Legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is putting his Congo NSW house up for Auction.

The Flea abode on the NSW Far South Coast, designed to evoke the feelings of California (of course), is going under the hammer next month while the iconic bassist is in the country for the Australian leg of the Red Hot Chili Peppers world tour.

Kicking off early next month, the California rockers will be bringing along none other than Post Malone and hitting Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth.

The most exciting news though is that the phenomenal John Frusciante will be rejoining the band and spoiling audiences all over the country with his musical genius.

Flea (whose real name is Michael Balzary) purchased his Congo property (roughly a 30 minute drive South of Bateman’s Bay) in 1992 before building a luxe house on it that he designed in collaboration with architect Malcolm Cheadle.

According to the domain.com.au listing, the house features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a double garage, water views, and a multi-purpose sports court.

It’s unclear how much the house is expected to fetch, but knowing the housing market and the appetite for coastal homes it’ll almost certainly be a lot.

Check out the full listing on Domain.com.au here.