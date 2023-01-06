Theophilus London finally found “safe and well” after months of silence

After vanishing for several months, rapper Theophilus London has returned to family and friends “safe and well.”

American rapper, Theophilus London dropped off the radar several months ago. Now, he’s been found “safe and well” according to family members.

While the reasons behind his disappearance remain undisclosed, his cousin, Mikhail Noel took to Instagram on Thursday (January 5) and shared the good news of his re-emergence.

“Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin. It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all,” wrote Noel.

On December 28 last year, a representative from record label, Secretly Group shared the following statement: “Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts. The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikhail DjKellz Noel (@iamdjkellz)

A day prior to this announcement, a missing persons report was filed with the Los Angeles Police Department by friends and family of Theophilus London.

The Only You hitmaker and Kanye West collaborator is yet to make a statement regarding his reappearance or whereabouts over the last few months, but we’re glad to hear that he is “safe and well.”