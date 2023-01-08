‘Wrong Place, Wrong Time’ French Montana responds to shooting

French Montana responds after 10 people were shot during an alleged music video shoot.

French Montana, has released his first statement following reports that 10 people had been injured in a shooting during his unauthorised music video shoot. “We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt”

As reported by WSVN 7, the incident took place on the 5th of January just before 8 pm outside a restaurant called The Licking in Miami when gunfire broke out and injured 10 people, including New Orleans rapper Rob49.

Four victims were reportedly airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center, while others were taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Montana has since responded via Twitter: “Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape [with] friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts [and] prayers are [with] the victims [and] families at this time,”

Montana didn’t acknowledge that he’d been filming a music video at the time. According to a statement released by MGPD chief Delma Noel-Pratt, french Montana was not authorised to shoot outside The Licking: “Investigations so far have revealed that the necessary permits were not obtained by the organisers of the music video production.”

“The City’s policy requires a permit application and the appropriate law enforcement detail to be secured for these types of activities. As a result of this disregard of the procedures, the unauthorised music video production led to an unfortunate situation.”

So far no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Miami Gardens police confirm there are no fatalities.