The Gnomes capture lightning in a bottle on debut EP ‘More’

Melbourne’s The Gnomes are moving at a pace that would leave most bands dizzy.

A matter of weeks ago, they were a fiercely loved local band with a knack for turning sweaty pub rooms into raucous singalongs.

Now they’re one of Australia’s most exciting young acts with endorsements from Triple J, BBC 6 Music and Apple Music.

Plus, a sold-out debut London show before they’ve even set foot in the UK.

That whirlwind reaches a new peak with More, a debut EP that distils everything that has made The Gnomes so impossible to resist.

Across four tightly wound tracks, the band hurtles between chiming sixties melodies, scrappy garage-pop and the fuzzed-out, hook-saturated spirit of the ’90s.

Released alongside the EP is ‘Thinking Of Me’, a gloriously infectious single accompanied by a live video pieced together from recent festival performances.

Capturing the quartet exactly as they should be seen: loud, loose and crackling with energy.

If More sounds like they’ve got something to prove, that’s because it is.

The first taste of the EP, ‘Magic Man’, was the sort of breakout single most young bands spend years chasing.

Premiering on Triple J’s Home & Hosed, it quickly spread through Australia’s community radio network before catching fire overseas, earning spins on BBC 6 Music, BBC Radio 2, and more.

For frontman Jay Millar, the spark for ‘Thinking Of Me’ came from a battered budget guitar and a bruised ego.

“I wrote ‘Thinking Of Me’ literally as I was recording the demo,” Millar says. “I had this really cheap Chinese Rickenbacker 12-string knock-off that I wanted to use, but the band hated how it sounded. I felt guilty about buying this terrible guitar, so I went home and recorded a few demos with it. The final version doesn’t have the guitar on it, but it still has the energy of me having something to prove.”

That mix of youthful stubbornness and restless ambition pulses through every second of More.

The EP follows the band’s self-titled 2025 debut album. David Fricke described the record as a showcase of “blazing harmonies and original flair.”

Whilst The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age named The Gnomes among Australia’s 25 Best New Artists of 2025.

The Gnomes are currently tearing through their first UK and European tour, with an appearance at The Great Escape.

They return to Australia for their biggest hometown headline show yet at The Night Cat on June 20 before joining Spiderbait for a national tour.

For a band barely out of their teens, The Gnomes already sound like they’ve absorbed decades of rock history and are reshaping it in their own image.

More isn’t just a debut EP; it’s the sound of one of Australia’s most exhilarating young bands gathering serious momentum.