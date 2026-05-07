Here are the best places to eat in Tassie for 2026

Yes, Tassie really is that good , and here are the best spots that prove it.
Tasmania’s been called Australia’s larder for years, but that undersells it a bit. This is a place where the produce isn’t just good – it’s the whole point.
You can go full white-tablecloth, or eat fish and chips on a freezing wharf and still have a better meal than most mainland cities.
Here’s how to do it properly.
The bucket-list worth planning a trip around
If you’re chasing the kind of meal that lingers for years, start here.
The Agrarian Kitchen (New Norfolk)
Set inside a former asylum, which sounds bleak until you realise it’s now one of the most thoughtful dining experiences in the country. Hyper-local to a fault – most of what you eat is grown on-site or sourced from nearby producers.
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Fico (Hobart)
Italian, but not in a red-sauce way. It’s sharp, modern, and constantly evolving — one of those places that makes you realise how good Tasmanian produce actually is when someone knows what they’re doing with it.
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Peppina (Hobart)
Big, warm, and built for long lunches. Sitting inside The Tasman hotel, it leans into slow food, handmade pasta, and generous plates that feel more like a family gathering than a fine-dining flex.
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Aloft (Hobart)
Upstairs at Brooke Street Pier, with harbour views doing half the work. The menu pulls from pan-Asian influences without feeling forced — clean, thoughtful, and quietly impressive.
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Fresh from the source (seafood + farm-to-table)
This is where Tassie really shows off — minimal distance between ocean, farm, and plate.
Mures Upper Deck (Hobart)
A classic that’s stuck around for a reason. Go upstairs for the full experience, or downstairs for something more casual — either way, don’t skip the chowder.
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Hursey Seafoods (Stanley)
If you’re up north-west, this is non-negotiable. Southern rock lobster, pulled basically straight from the water, eaten within sight of where it came from.
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Devil’s Corner (East Coast)
More than just a winery. Grab oysters from Freycinet Marine Farm, a pizza, and park yourself looking out over the Hazards. Hard to beat.
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Farm Gate Market (Hobart, Sundays)
Not technically a restaurant, but essential. Wallaby breakfast burritos, sourdough, honey — it’s the quickest way to understand what Tassie does best.
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Gluten-free done properly (not an afterthought)
Tassie quietly leads here — coeliac-friendly without making a big deal about it.
Baked Gluten Free (Moonah)
Fully gluten-free and somehow still delivering proper structure — pies that hold, pastries that flake. Ideal for a road trip stock-up.
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Yen’s Gluten Free (Sandy Bay)
If you’ve been missing a proper crunch in your bread, this is the fix. Small, focused, and seriously good at what they do.
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Straight Up Coffee + Food (Hobart)
Fully gluten-free and vegetarian. Easy, reliable, and exactly what you want for a no-thinking-required brunch.
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Regional gems & low-key standouts
Once you’re out of Hobart, things get even better.
Timbre (Legana)
Fire-driven cooking inside a vineyard. Expect smoke, char, and whatever’s in season treated with respect.
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Clyde Mill (Bothwell)
A newer addition inside a historic mill. Big, hearty dishes — think slow braised lamb and whisky-laced desserts.
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Quick tips before you go
- Book early: Places like Agrarian Kitchen and Fico fill fast — weeks ahead, sometimes more.
- Eat seasonally: Truffles in winter, scallops in spring — if it’s not changing, it’s not Tassie.
- Check hours: A lot of regional spots only open a few days a week (usually Thu–Sun).
Tassie doesn’t really do average. Whether you’re dropping serious cash or eating something out of a paper cone, the baseline is just higher – and that’s what makes it worth the trip.