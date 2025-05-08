The Catholic Church Gets Its First American Pope

Well, this is a bit unexpected…just like that, the Church has its first ever American pope

In a scene that looked equal parts ancient ritual and Eurovision grand final, white smoke billowed from the Vatican chimney on Thursday, announcing that the Catholic Church had picked a new pope. Out walked a smiling 69-year-old man in white robes—Chicago-born Robert Francis Prevost—now known to the world as Pope Leo XIV.

He waved like your uncle at a family BBQ, a little bit bashful, a little bit proud, as more than 100,000 people in St Peter’s Square clapped and cheered beneath him. And just like that, the Church had its first ever American pope. Not bad for a kid from the Midwest.

Pope Leo (can we call him that? It feels weirdly modern) isn’t new to spiritual leadership. He’s spent a good chunk of his life in Peru, working as a bishop in Chiclayo—learning Spanish, serving local communities, and probably getting very used to sunhats. Pope Francis saw something in him too, giving him a few hefty jobs around the Vatican in recent years. And now here he is: pope.

The secretive conclave that decided his fate kicked off earlier this week, with 133 cardinals tucked away in the Sistine Chapel, casting votes and presumably snacking on biscotti between rounds. It took just two days for them to land on Prevost—a choice that’s being described as “moderate,” “mission-minded,” and “a pretty solid hugger” (OK, we made that last one up, but he does seem lovely).

In his first moment on the global stage, Pope Leo XIV kept it simple: “Peace be with all of you.” A gentle message from someone who seems more inclined to listen than lecture.

We’ll see what the future holds—whether he stirs things up or keeps it steady—but for now, it’s kind of nice to know that somewhere in the world, a guy from Chicago is learning how to be pope. Probably still getting used to the shoes.