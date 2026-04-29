Nick Cave has three words for Russell Brand’s ‘How to Become a Christian in Seven Days’

If there’s one thing you can count on from The Red Hand Files, it’s that Nick Cave isn’t going to give you a boring answer.

The Prince of Darkness has spent years turning his fan Q&A site into a sanctuary of profound wisdom and poetic musing, but his latest dispatch is a masterclass in the art of the “short-and-sharp” takedown.

The exchange started when a reader named Barry from London asked Cave for his thoughts on Brand’s new book, How to Become a Christian in Seven Days.

As we all know, Brand has been leaning hard into his “spiritual awakening” lately, pivoting from chaotic comedian to a sort of frantic, YouTube-pastor-meets-conspiracy-theorist.

His new book promises a week-long fast-track to the Holy Spirit–a concept that feels more like a light weight life hack than a genuine dark-night-of-the-soul.

When asked for his take, Cave didn’t write a long-form essay on the theology of redemption. He just dropped this:

“Good for atheism.”

Coming from Cave, this is a top-tier burn. Why? Because Nick Cave actually likes the idea of the divine. He’s a man who has wrestled with God in his lyrics for decades, treating faith like a bloody, beautiful, and deeply complex struggle.

By saying the book is “good for atheism,” Cave is essentially calling out the shallow, performative nature of the “celebrity pivot.”

He’s suggesting that Brand’s brand of “microwave Christianity” is so cringe-inducing and intellectually thin that it actually makes a better case for not believing in anything at all.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen a celebrity hit a wall, find a “solution” (be it crystals, politics, or prayer), and immediately try to sell it back to us in a digestible, seven-day format.

Cave’s response hits on a universal truth: nothing drives people away from a cause faster than an annoying spokesperson.

In a world of influencers trying to sell us “instant enlightenment,” Nick Cave remains the ultimate bullshit detector.

Check out more of Nick’s wisdom over at The Red Hand Files.