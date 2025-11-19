UK School Bans ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Songs

Chart-topping tunes from the Netflix hit are deemed to clash with the school’s Christian ethos.

A global pop culture phenomenon has met a timeless force: school policy.

Lilliput Church of England Infant School in Poole has banned students from singing songs from the record-breaking Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters, creating a clash between modern fandom and traditional faith.

The school’s administration, citing its Christian ethos, communicated to parents that lyrical references to “demons” made some within the community “deeply uncomfortable,” associating them with forces opposed to God.

While some parents defended the film’s messages of courage and teamwork, epitomised by the chart-topping anthem ‘Golden,’ the school is standing by its decision.

Head Teacher Lloyd Allington acknowledged the divide but emphasised the need for a respectful environment, stating the school’s role is to help children understand and support peers with differing beliefs.

The ban highlights the complex challenge of navigating a blockbuster’s fantasy themes within the sensitive, real-world setting of a faith-based school community.