These studio-grade headphones are your new Black Friday steal

Finally, headphones that do everything

Black Friday deals usually mean flashy gadgets and half-priced extras, but the Kali HP-1 headphones are a different kind of gem.

On the surface, they’re professional over-ear studio headphones built for mixing, gaming, or just everyday listening, but the real magic is in the sound.

These cans let you switch between three distinct tuning modes, so you can hear your mix exactly how a professional would, or how it will sound on bass-heavy headphones or even on AirPods, basically the way most listeners experience music.

What makes them even more impressive is that the same tech powering these modes also brings in Bluetooth, active noise cancelling, and a whopping 40 hours of battery life.

That means you don’t need separate headphones for the studio and for life on the go.

Even better, listening outside the studio on a neutral reference helps you train your ear and understand how mixes should really sound over time.

Whether you’re producing music, gaming, or just chasing top-tier sound, the HP-1 is a versatile, all-in-one pair of headphones you’ll want to grab this Black Friday.

Sleek, portable, and smartly designed, these headphones are the rare deal that actually makes life easier for anyone serious about sound.

Head to Kali Audio for the deal.