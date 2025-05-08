Yamaha strikes a chord with $50M fund for Music & Media Startups

Yamaha’s $50M pot is backing everything from AI beats to virtual concerts.

Yamaha is tuning up the future of music tech with a $50 million venture fund aimed at groundbreaking startups.

The newly launched Yamaha Music Innovations Fund (YMIF) will back early-stage companies at the intersection of music, tech, and media—from AI-powered creative tools to immersive fan experiences.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Yamaha’s innovation arm has already partnered with six startups, leveraging its legacy as the world’s top instrument manufacturer.

Leading the fund is Andrew Kahn, a music-tech veteran behind Crush Ventures (home to Lorde, Miley Cyrus, and Lil Nas X).

“We’re investing in visionary founders who redefine how music is made, shared, and monetised,” Kahn said.

Focus areas include next-gen creative tools, interactive media, and platforms empowering artists and fans.

With this move, Yamaha doubles down on its mission to fuel global music innovation—proving even industry giants can play the startup game.