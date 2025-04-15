Lil Nas X’s Mystery Paralysis & the Power of Positivity

The rapper turns a frightening paralysis episode into another moment of unshakable charisma.

Lil Nas X shared a shocking health update with fans, revealing he was hospitalised after experiencing partial facial paralysis.

In a video posted Monday, the 26-year-old rapper showed limited movement on his right side, joking, “I can’t even laugh right, bro.”

Despite the scare, he kept spirits high, urging fans to “shake ur ass” instead of worrying.

By Tuesday, he confirmed slight improvement, teasing recovery with a Nicki Minaj meme reference: “This right eye is keeping an eye out for Selen-er.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☆dreamboy. (@lilnasx)

The cause remains unknown, but the Montero star assured followers he’s now home.

The incident comes amid his Dreamboy album rollout, following recent singles “Light Again” and “Hotbox.”

He’s set to headline L.A.’s Outloud Fest this summer alongside Lizzo and Kim Petras—proving even a health hurdle won’t slow his reign.