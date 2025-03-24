Miley Cyrus Unveils ‘Something Beautiful’

Miley Cyrus is back with a bold new chapter

Miley Cyrus has announced her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set for release on May 30, featuring 13 original tracks.

The new album’s cover art, shared by Miley on Instagram, showcases her in an iridescent, elaborate headpiece and a matching fishnet top.

She wrote alongside the image, “Captured by renowned fashion photographer Glen Luchford, the album artwork features Miley Cyrus draped in archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture, a striking nod to the album’s bold aesthetic and visual storytelling.”

Following the success of Endless Summer Vacation and its hit single ‘Flowers,’ which earned her two Grammy Awards, Miley continues to captivate fans with new music.

While many are eager for another tour, Miley hasn’t gone on the road in over a decade, stating she is focusing on her mental and physical health over performing for large crowds.