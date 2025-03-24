‘Severance’ Season 3 Is Coming–Here’s What You Need to Know

Praise Kier, ‘Severance’ Season 3 is Confirmed

Great news for Severance fans!

A third season has officially been confirmed following the thrilling season 2 finale, which aired on Friday, with the core cast slated to return.

The announcement came after Ben Stiller, the show’s director and executive producer, tweeted at Apple CEO Tim Cook asking for a third season.

Cook replied with, “Season three of Severance is available upon request,” giving the official go-ahead.

Although there’s no release date yet, Ben Stiller confirmed the production won’t take another three years unlike season 2, suggesting a premiere in early 2026 or 2027.

As Apple TV+’s most watched show, Severance has built huge world-wide anticipation after a wildly successful run so far.

Season three will likely explore the aftermath of season two’s finale, where Mark shockingly stays with Helly inside of Lumon instead of reuniting with his long-lost wife Gemma.

While it’s unclear if this will be the final season, hints point to a possible uprising against Lumon, leaving plenty of intense twists and turns left to unfold.