New Music Friday, bringing you the best new music from Australia

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of New Music Friday

This week’s New Music Friday brings seven tracks that cut through noise with honest, raw energy.

From sharp indie-pop to moody art-pop and gritty rock, these songs explore everything from political frustration to personal chaos.

Dive in — there’s something here for anyone looking for music that speaks to right now.

Salarymen – Truth

Salarymen are pissed, but politely. ‘Truth’ is a boppy, indie-pop takedown of political delusion, disinformation, and the weird parasocial cults we now call governments. With lyrics like “you’ve been fooled by a clown,” it’s safe to say a certain orange ex-POTUS is in the firing line.

Harvey Geraghty (The Lazy Eyes) drops in on keys, levelling up the duo’s groove without killing the vibe. Sharp. Slinky. Satirical.

ixaras – This City

On ‘This City’, ixaras dials into a dreamstate somewhere between ancient terrain and sci-fi fever dream. Digging deep into identity, transformation and the grind of ambition, the track floats on didgeridoo, synths and razor-sharp percussion. It’s art-pop with real teeth.

Inspired by Jekyll and Hyde, ixaras sings like someone who’s just torched the past and doesn’t regret a damn thing. She’s not just reinventing herself—she’s unrecognisable.

Good Pash – Bad Bets

Classic Good Pash: ‘Bad Bets’ is a grungey, pissed-off stare into the rearview mirror—equal parts disillusionment and danger. It’s all scrappy guitars, angsty pacing, and that creeping feeling you’re stuck in a loop of your own making.

It caps off their upcoming Midnight at the Tire Fire EP, which already feels like the soundtrack to your quarter-life crisis. Raw, real, and ready to combust.

Charlie Collins – Rock Bottom

Charlie Collins isn’t hiding the mess—she’s weaponising it. ‘Rock Bottom’ is a jagged, high-voltage confessional about the kind of bender that doesn’t just end your weekend, it wrecks your sense of self.

Over roaring guitars, she strips back the party-girl persona and calls bullshit on her own self-destruction. It’s loud, uncomfortable, honest—and somehow, it hits like healing. File under: brutal, beautiful rock.

chloe: the brand – SPILL

Hyperpop meets anti-love song on chloe: the brand’s ‘SPILL’—a sugar-rush of surreal imagery and deliciously dreamy vocals. The track buzzes with euphoria, but never quite lands where you expect.

“Are you a real or just a day drink I bought?” asks Chloe, mid-spiral, in one of the most quietly devastating lines you’ll hear all week. Think Charli XCX if she grew up on breakbeats and existential dread.

SELVE – Breaking Into Heaven (Album Announcement)

SELVE’s debut album is historic—it’s the first full-length recorded at Abbey Road by an Aboriginal artist. But don’t get caught up in the headline; what matters is the sound.

Led by Loki Liddle, this is grounded, deeply felt music that tells stories with weight. Big ideas, real emotions, no gimmicks. It’s the kind of project that doesn’t just demand attention—it deserves it.

Za Noon – Heartdrag

Za Noon’s Heartdrag doesn’t want to be pinned down. Jess Zanoni (of Arbes) shapeshifts through alt-folk, art-pop and jangly psychedelia like someone rifling through a costume trunk—one minute you’re floating, the next, you’re floored.

Her smoky vocals channel PJ Harvey and Cat Power, but the ideas here are all her own. It’s equal parts haunted daydream and heady catharsis. Get in loser, we’re disassociating.

saintedblu – Sweet But Psycho

This isn’t a love song—it’s a siren blaring from inside a breakup. Gold Coast’s saintedblu blasts into view with ‘Sweet But Psycho’, a blistering debut packed with gut-punch guitars and emotional wreckage.

The track burns through the toxic chaos of love-gone-wrong with no filter and no apologies. If you like your hooks dirty and your heart bleeding, consider this your new obsession.

