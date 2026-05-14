Good On Paper is aleksiah at her most honest and infectious

Adelaide pop princess aleksiah has officially entered her boldest era yet with the release of Good On Paper.

A sharp, emotionally candid EP that transforms insecurity, heartbreak and self-doubt into some of her most infectious songs to date.

The five-track release sees aleksiah leaning fully into the qualities that have made her one of Australia’s most compelling new pop voices: razor-sharp lyricism, biting humour and a knack for writing choruses that are the perfect soundtrack of your breakdown in the club.

Featuring favourites ‘Bullsh*t, Baby!’, ‘Punch Drunk Love’ and ‘Faker’, Good On Paper introduces two standout new tracks, ‘Think About It’ and the self-affirming focus single ‘Be The Diva’.

For aleksiah, the EP emerged in a burst of intense creativity and emotional honesty.

“Good On Paper felt a lot like a big diary entry as I was writing it,” she says.

“It all came out within the span of a couple weeks. I was feeling deeply insecure about how perfect other people’s lives seemed, and wanted to write a collection of songs that explored the ugly foundations hiding underneath the brand new carpet.”

Across the EP, aleksiah tackles love and sex, anxiety, mental illness, societal pressure and the facades people construct to appear put together.

“I want people to listen to this EP and feel that they’re not alone,” she explained. “and hope that they know being good on paper will never be as important as being good to yourself.”

It’s a message that resonates throughout the release.

Opening track ‘Faker’ unpacks her complicated relationship with intimacy, balancing vulnerability with her trademark satirical edge.

‘Bullsh*t, Baby!’ turns emotional exhaustion into a sugar-coated takedown of bare-minimum behaviour, while ‘Punch Drunk Love’ pairs glossy ’80s-inspired production with lyrics about keeping yourself together when everything feels like it is falling apart.

New single ‘Be The Diva’ is a sparkling call to know your worth, and closing track ‘Think About It’ offers a cathartic and open-hearted finale.

Good On Paper arrives at a career-defining moment for the Adelaide artist. Earlier this year, aleksiah supported Maisie Peters on her Australian tour and performed at Lime Green Festival.

She was also named in NME’s coveted NME 100 of 2026, cementing her status as an artist with global potential.

Her rise has been nothing short of meteoric.

Since releasing her debut single ‘Fern’ in 2022, with more than 1.8 million Spotify streams, aleksiah has secured eight tracks in full rotation on Triple J.

In 2025, she ranked #9 on Triple J Unearthed and #29 among the station’s most-played artists. While her single ‘Clothes Off’ debuted in the Hottest 200.

That same year, her sophomore EP Cry About It attracted editorial attention from Rolling Stone Australia and Vogue. She swept four categories at the South Australian Music Awards, including Best Solo Artist and Best Release.

To celebrate the release of Good On Paper, aleksiah will embark on a national headline tour across Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne.

Demand has already been overwhelming, with Sydney and Melbourne selling out and second shows added.

Good On Paper, proves that pop music can be as emotionally incisive as it is irresistibly catchy.

A release that finds aleksiah at her most vulnerable, most self-assured and most exciting yet.