Jeff Tweedy made a New York Times crossword

I don’t know about you, but this is exactly what I’m doing on my lunch break.

Jeff Tweedy – frontman of Wilco and long-time crossword obsessive – has created his own puzzle for The New York Times.

Tweedy’s been open about his love for crosswords for years, often framing it as a daily ritual that sits somewhere between habit and creative outlet.

It’s easy to see the crossover. Both songwriting and crossword construction rely on precision, phrasing, and knowing when something just clicks into place.

Released in May as part of the NYT’s Bonus series, the puzzle is titled My Life Was Saved by Rock ’N’ Roll, a nod to Rock & Roll.

It leans heavily into music knowledge, pulling references from across rock history, with a mix of indie specifics and more familiar touchpoints.

Some of the clues go deep. There’s a Bill Callahan-era SMOG reference, a nod to Keith Richards’ missing low E string, and a few that will probably trip you up if you’re not across classic songwriting lore.

It’s not inaccessible, but it definitely rewards a certain kind of music brain.

The puzzle sits alongside contributions from names like Carole King and Diane Warren, though Tweedy took on a full 15×15 grid rather than a smaller Mini.

In interviews, he’s pointed out that while songs can stay open to interpretation, crosswords demand a single, correct answer.

If you’ve got access to NYT Games, you’ll find it in the Bonus section under May.

If you’re even mildly into Wilco or just want something different to chip away at between emails, it’s worth a look.