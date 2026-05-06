Austin City Limits lineup drops and so does my bank account

The 25th Anniversary setlist of the Austin City Limits festival is one to be envied.

Australian musicians have a strong presence in this year’s ACL lineup, with RÜFÜS DU SOL headlining, and Parcels and Amyl and the Sniffers also performing across both weekends.

Rum Jungle and Don West are also taking their music internationally, expanding their musical profiles at one of the biggest festivals in the world.

Simply brimming with the need to attend as Don West performs alongside some of my favourite artists at the moment, Labrinth, Leon Thomas, Sasha Keable, Gabriel Jacoby, Ryan Beatty, Suki Waterhouse and Sienna Spiro.

Emerging R&B and soul artists are featured alongside up-and-coming indie singer-songwriters, and I’m seriously considering taking a loan out just to go see them.

ACL is shaping up as the place to be, with both Charlie xcx and Lorde headlining–glad they settled their beef, fingers-crossed Charlie brings out Lorde for a Girl, so confusing live performance.

As well as Charlie xcx, Laneway alumni feature heavily in the lineup, including Geese (‘26), Turnstile (‘23), and Fcukers (‘25).

St Jerome’s Laneway has been curating its lineups expertly, discovering artists just before they break, and as another festival that spotlights promising artists, ACL is on track to boost more artists into the public eye.

Familiar names headline include Twenty One Pilots, Skrillex, Kings of Leon and The xx, as well as featuring performances from Natasha Beddingfield and Steve Aoki.

This year’s Austin City Limits is looking to be an amalgamation of some of the best new artists, as well as some of the biggest names in music.

From R&B/soul to indie singer-songwriters to EDM to alternative to rock, ACL 2026 will have something for everyone.

Set across two weekends (October 2–4 and October 9–11), at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, The Austin City Limits Festival is produced in partnership with the Austin Parks Foundation and redistributes profit earned from ticket sales into supporting public parks and trails, as well as diverting waste and funding renewable energy projects.

View the full lineup here.