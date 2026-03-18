Lollapalooza announces 2026 lineup lead by Lorde, Charli XCX, Olivia Dean and more

What was that? Lollapalooza has returned with another stacked lineup, featuring Lorde, Charli XCX, and many more.

The Lollapalooza Chicago lineup features some of the biggest names around right now.

Olivia Dean, Charli XCX and Tate Mcrae are among the pop sensations that will grace the Chicago festival’s stage.

The lineup is also dominated by some Aussie and NZ names, with Lorde taking out the top spot.

Fresh off of her AUS and NZ tour, the hype seemingly won’t be ending any time soon.

She’s also joined by familiar faces Ninajirachi, 5SOS, Empire of the Sun, Spacey Jane, Alison Wonderland, Balu Brigada and Ecca Vandal.

Some legendary and legacy acts are also heading the festival, with The Smashing Pumpkins and The xx taking up the headlining slots.

The Smashing Pumpkins, first formed in Chicago, haven’t played their famous hometown festival since 1994.

It’s sure to be quite the warm return for them!

The xx will be reuniting for their first full scale tour since 2018 this April, so Lolla is sure to be quite the revolutionary comeback for the band.

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Lollapalooza is set to take place from July 30 through to August 2 at Grant Park in Chicago.

Ticket sales begin on Thursday, March 19th.

Find more info and sign up for presale here.