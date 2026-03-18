MUNA tease Australia tour and release new track So What 

“I would look out for next year…if all goes according to how we dream.”

2027 is seemingly on the cards for a MUNA tour down in AUS, if we are lucky.

MUNA was last in AUS in 2023, headlining WorldPride.

But the fanbase has grown exponentially since then, so a return is definitely overdue.

There’s no clue as to when in 2027 we can expect MUNA’s return, so maybe clear your calendar for the whole year, just to be safe.

This exciting news comes after the indie-pop stars appeared on Triple J for the world premiere of their latest track, So What.

The single is the second off of their forthcoming album Dancing on The Wall, which releases on May 8 via Saddest Factory Records.

So What leans further into the emotional intensity and cathartic production we saw on the album’s title track.

This is a testament to band member Naomi McPherson’s production.

The outro of the song was described by McPherson on Triple J as an “emotional release.”

“The exercise of this song was to resist the temptation to hype it up more…and instead kind of mimic this drunk stumbling home, everything slowing down and the room is spinning feeling.”

It’s a clear thematic continuation from the album’s title track, but we’ve left the club now.

In the video for the track, the band pull out an iPod before playing a snippet to an unreleased song Big Stick.

Now we can assume that this track might be the next single from Dancing on The Wall.

Katie Gavin, of MUNA, describe the song to Triple J as “our most overtly political song… our most punk song.”

“We have a surprise planned in the next little bit with that song, so I guess to the fans, stay tuned for more.”

The MUNA fanbase is certainly looking forward to whatever other surprises the band has up their sleeves…