MUNA are crying at the club with Dancing on the Wall

We’re banging our heads against the wall to this new track.

MUNA have skyrocketed to queer-pop stardom since signing with Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory records and releasing their genre-defining self titled album four years ago.

Now, they’ve just announced their fourth studio album, Dancing on the Wall, along with the release of the title track and video, and it is giving us everything we know and love about MUNA, but kind of just, even cooler.

About the song and album, the band says they are “inviting listeners onto the dancefloor while keeping its inner world deliberately unresolved.” It’s giving 80s, it’s giving club, it’s giving sexy, yet introspective.

Lead singer Katie Gavin shared a post via Instagram, saying, “This is possibly our favourite song we’ve ever made together, and the album is the best work we’ve done. Let it all be a balm, a vessel, a place for you to put your feelings or to find the words for them…thank you for waiting for us. We are so back.”

MUNA has long acted as an outlet and representation of emotion, euphoria, understanding and celebration for their fans, and they are now once more taking on that role, but it’s all so much more heightened, urgent, and alive.

A run of intimate album release shows are acting as a precursor to any yet to be announced tours, in NYC, LA and London this May.

Here’s where you’ll be able to catch them!

MAY

08 – The Shrine, LA

16 – Music Hall Of Williamsburg, NYC

17 – Music Hall Of Williamsburg, NYC

18 – Music Hall Of Williamsburg, NYC

26 – Heaven, London

27 – Heaven, London

28 – Heaven, London

Presale registration is open now, and begins on February 17th via whereismuna.com.

Produced by band member Naomi McPherson, Dancing on the Wall is out May 8 via Saddest Factory Records/ Secretly Group.