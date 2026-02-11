Mitski played an intimate full show of rarities, deep cuts and unreleased tracks

Mitski is back, and she’s brought her deep cuts with her.

At her first show in over a year, announced just days in advance, with tickets you could only hope to buy in person, Mitski delved into fan favourite deep cuts, rarities, and yet-to-be released songs off of her forthcoming album Nothing’s About to Happen to Me.

The stripped-back show at the 600-capacity Basement East included performances of ‘A Horse Named Cold Air’ from 2018’s Be the Cowboy, and ‘Circle’ from 2013’s Retired From Sad, New Career In Business, both for the first time ever.

‘Pearl diver’ off of Lush, was performed for the first time since 2012, so, pretty much like a live debut for many of us who weren’t on the Mitski train just yet.

She also played her devastating hit song ‘I want you’ for the first time since 2019.

Mitski then debuted ‘If I Leave’, an unreleased track from the upcoming album, but you (hopefully) won’t find any footage of this online, after the indie star issued a stern but hilarious warning to the audience that night…

“For those of you who absolutely have to put it on the internet before the official release, I would just like to humbly ask you, why are you so desperate for clout?”

“Why are you so down bad, wet and horny for a little bit of clout, which by the way, I hate to break it to you, it will fade away.”

Wise words, Mitski.