Did Kid Rock Seriously Lip-Sync his TPUSA Halftime Show?

As if his performance wasn’t dreadful enough already, Kid Rock has been accused of lip-syncing.

Immediately after Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show announcement, the MAGA vitriol was swift and fierce.

After countless keyboard tirades and Trump rants, Turning Point USA countered with their own ‘All American Halftime Show’, Kid Rock headlining the show.

Some may remember Kid Rock for his blending of country, rock and rap, peaking in the late 1990’s and 2000’s, but waning in the new streaming-era.

His competition, Bad Bunny, is a refreshingly modern choice, boasting 6 Grammy wins (whilst Kid Rock has 0).

Following Rock’s performance, headlines have been flooding in accusing him of lip-syncing. In particular, his performance of his most popular song ‘Bawitdaba’ appeared clunky, raising eyebrows for many.

Rock has fiercely denied the claims of lip-syncing, but has admitted to the performance being pre-recorded.

In a video posted to X, he meticulously details the ways it could never have been lip-syncing, and was instead, out of sync.

My halftime performance was pre recorded but performed live. No lipsycing like the haters and fake news are trying to report. When they synced the cameras to my performance on Bawitdaba, it did not line up as I explain in this video. pic.twitter.com/k1x1RfI9RY — KidRock (@KidRock) February 10, 2026

Rock insists it “is extremely difficult for them to line up the sync”, contrary to what the “haters and fake news are trying to report.”

He then tastefully ends the video plugging his tour, aptly titled Freedom 250.

Kid Rock maintains that TPUSA’s team could’ve gotten the sync right if there were more time.

Meanwhile, filmmakers have been employing sync tactics for years, and with obvious results. A clapperboard is, in fact, a tool used to avoid this exact scenario.

Trump has taken to social media to blast Bunny’s performance, claiming it “makes no sense.” Jimmy Kimmel quipped their alternative being “Kid Rock, an artist whose most popular song is literally gibberish.”

Amongst the witticisms and scathing headlines, Bad Bunny’s performance stands as an important reminder of unity, even in the face of ICE Agents threatening his performances.