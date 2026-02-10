Holy shit – you can now buy David Lynch’s Barbie Dolls on Ebay

Did you miss out on the David Lynch Estate Auction back in June? Fear not!

The family of beloved and well-missed filmmaker David Lynch have just announced the final items from his estate auction are now available on Ebay. Hosting both buy-now and auction items, the family’s goal is for “people without a lot of money will be able to partake”, they stated in an X post.

Buy now items have already been scooped up and the lowest auction price is currently sitting at $415 – for 3 Barbie Dolls and a Ken in a dress, obviously.

It makes sense for our favourite Surrealist to own this assortment of dolls, a Beats speaker, pelican cases and a myriad of monitors. Perfectly banal items are now fetching over $1000 just for passing through the hands of Jimmy Stewart from Mars.

Amongst Lynch’s work items are some true standout pieces: A wooden sculpture designed and built by Lynch, a vintage tie reminiscient of Dale Cooper’s own, and two vintage medium-format cameras.

June’s auction of the Lynch estate saw the best of the collection auctioned off; over 450 items, including prop menus from Mullholland Drive, his very own coffee machine and annotated scripts, the most expensive of these being his unproduced script Ronnie Rocket. Having gained online cult status, Ronnie Rocket remains a mystery to many.

Intended to be made after his 1977 debut Eraserhead, Lynch was unable to secure funding for Ronnie Rocket and it has since slipped into obscurity. In an interview, Lynch said it’s “about a three-foot tall guy with red hair and physical problems, and about 60-cycle alternating current electricity.”

Whatever that means, someone paid $195,000 to finally know.

Lynch’s unreleased scripts continue to float around the internet as reminders of what could’ve been. The latest whispers surround his stalled Netflix series Unrecorded Night. Just recently, Lynch’s family announced on Reddit that it is “likely to be published” – consider me waiting with bated breath.

For those looking for last minute Valentine’s Day gifts, check out the full ebay auctions for the remainder of Lynch’s estate here.