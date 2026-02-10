One of One Announces 2026 Events in Sydney and Melbourne

Celebrating a decade of supporting women and gender non-conforming artists

Ten years in, and it’s clear, women and gender non-conforming creatives are still carving out their space in Australia’s music industry – but the momentum is real.

One of One, now celebrating its tenth year, is bringing its signature International Women’s Day events to Sydney and Melbourne this March, with live performances, keynote talks, industry awards, and plenty of opportunities for the artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives too often left out of the room.

Since launching in 2017, One of One has become a go-to hub for celebrating, supporting, and connecting women and GNC creatives.

Past guests include Jen Cloher, Stella Donnelly, Becca Hatch, and Emma Donovan, and attendees can expect breakfast sessions, live performances, keynote talks, and plenty of networking opportunities.

The 2026 program also includes awards and development initiatives in partnership with UNIFIED Music Group, White Sky, and Mushroom Music. Applications are open now for the Ground Floor Accelerator, Entrepreneurs Award, and Mushroom Music Grant, supporting unsigned artists, emerging entrepreneurs, and independent music professionals.

Change is happening, even if it’s slow. Women and GNC creatives are stepping into leadership, reshaping festivals, studios, and boardrooms – from Annabelle Herd at ARIA and PPCA, Vanessa Picken at Sony Music Australia, Kat McGuffie at ABC Classic and ABC Jazz, to Anna Laverty behind the console and Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore in the director’s chair.

It might take time for true parity, but every event, mentorship, and opportunity builds momentum – turning conversations about gaps into real action and putting talent where it belongs.

Tickets for One of One 17th March Melbourne and 25th March Sydney go on sale soon, with more announcements on speakers and performances coming in the next few weeks.