BOY SODA teases new single ‘Elements’ ahead of SOULSTAR Deluxe Release

Sydney R&B fans, get ready.

Sydney-based R&B/Soul artist BOY SODA is hitting us with new music, and I couldn’t be more excited.

The singer posted a teaser of a new track, ‘Elements’ on his Instagram this morning, with the caption, ‘Soooo – another one? / Elements – 05/09.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOY SODA (@boysoda)

The 2025 ARIA winner for Best Soul/R&B Release, released his first track over 5 years ago, but broke through with his 2025 single, ‘Lil’ Obsession’, which earned him the award.

He continued the success with SOULSTAR, with tracks like ‘Hit the Road!’ and ‘Blink Twice’ amassing more than one million streams on Spotify.

SOULSTAR was produced alongside Finbar Stuart, who has also worked with emerging Australian artists, Dean Brady, Ruby Jackson, Anieszka, RISSA and Maina Doe.

Following the release of ‘Chase Your Tail’ in April, BOY SODA will also release SOULSTAR Deluxe this month, gifting fans what will surely be five more hit R&B tracks.

BOY SODA is the perfect example of an artist who has found their sound and is running with it.

Neo-soul and jazz-influenced, his music is imbued with 80s synth and horns, modern digital samples and sounds, all paired with his silky vocals.

He has come into his own, solidifying his place as a trailblazer in Australian music. BOY SODA has me excited for the artists and musicians coming out of Sydney.

‘Elements’ is sounding like it’s going to be another hit for BOY SODA, and frankly, I don’t know if I can wait until September.

Catch BOY SODA live, alongside That Gurl Bella, for free at VIVID Live tomorrow at Tumbalong Park. Details here.