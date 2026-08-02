Kylie Minogue crashes Nick Cave’s Brighton homecoming in the best way

Nick Cave reunites with Kylie Minogue after seven years for ‘Where the Wild Roses Grow’

Nick Cave and Kylie Minogue first turned a murder ballad into an unlikely pop hit back in 1995. More than 30 years later, the pair reunited in Brighton to sing it together once again.

Cave brought Minogue out midway through Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ sold-out show at Preston Park on Friday, July 31, surprising a crowd of around 30,000 people with a performance of ‘Where the Wild Roses Grow’.

The concert was Cave’s only scheduled UK appearance of 2026 and had been billed as something of a homecoming.

He lived in Brighton for many years, making the huge outdoor show feel a little more personal than the average festival-sized date.

Minogue’s arrival was kept quiet until the moment Cave introduced her onstage. She appeared in a white lace gown decorated with wild roses, custom-designed by Cave’s wife Susie Cave, the founder of fashion label The Vampire’s Wife.

The pair then slipped back into the song that first brought their worlds together, with Cave delivering the darker verses and Minogue taking on the voice of Elisa Day.

Before leaving the stage, Minogue told the crowd: “I’m here to declare my unwavering, undying love for Nick.”

It was the first time Cave and Minogue had performed ‘Where the Wild Roses Grow’ together since 2019, when Cave made a surprise appearance during Minogue’s Legends Slot at Glastonbury.

The song remains one of the strangest and most enduring collaborations in either artist’s catalogue. Originally released on the Bad Seeds’ 1996 album Murder Ballads, it became a major international hit and introduced Cave’s music to a much wider audience.

Three decades on, it still lands — especially when the two people who made it are standing together onstage.