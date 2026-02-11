Lucy Dacus checked off her bucket list in Sydney this week

“Maybe I’m going to die soon,” said Dacus.

Lucy Dacus has checked off her bucket list shows in Sydney this week. On stage at Laneway festival in Sydney, the boygenius member said that her list consisted of these two things: playing Laneway and playing the Sydney Opera house.

(She then proceeded to joke morbidly that reaching these two milestones meant that the end was near for her.)

We know she can’t be kidding about the importance of these performances either, having recently tackled some pretty big ones, such as officiating weddings mid-set, and gracing the stage at Zohran Mamdani’s inauguration.

At the Sydney Opera House show on Tuesday night, though, the crowd was clearly on a high – “this is the smiliest crowd I’ve ever seen,” said Dacus, a few songs in.

The reason the performance was a bucket list moment for the indie-rock singer is a hilarious one. “This was the first venue I ever knew about…was it in Finding Nemo?” she asked, and a chorus of “yes!” ensued from fans, eager to solidify their city’s place in cinematic history.

“I’m sorry my other band never came here,” Dacus also acknowledged near the end of her set, before performing the boygenius track ‘True Blue’ for the encore, with the spirits of Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker lingering in the room.

We’ve seen Dacus grace more than two stages in Sydney these past few days. Of course, many were in attendance at her performances at both Laneway and the Sydney Opera House, the “double dippers” as Dacus herself called them, although some also saw her appear on stage at The Dare’s freakquencies laneway afterparty.

As Wet Leg’s set had just kicked off, Dacus and friends bounded onto the stage in a surprise entrance, dancing with the crowd and getting them riled up and ready for the long night of partying ahead.

But at the Sydney Opera House, the standing ovation just kept going, with Lucy actually having to tell everyone to stop clapping so she could keep playing.

Clearly, Lucy Dacus loved her time in Sydney, and Sydney loved having Lucy Dacus.