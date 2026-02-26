Alice Ivy, Ninajirachi and Mike Chapman lead 2026 MPEG Awards

Love a room full of the people who actually make Australia’s music happen.

The 2026 MPEG Awards, presented by Shure, were held Wednesday night at The Darling Rooms, Cockle Bay Wharf, and the room was full of the people who actually make the music happen: producers, engineers, and the artists who know their way around a desk.

Now in its third year, the MPEG Awards remain the only national awards program dedicated entirely to producers and engineers.

It’s a night for the technical and creative minds shaping the country’s sound, from recording and mixing to mastering and producing.

Alice Ivy was named Producer of the Year, a win that drew applause from peers who know the effort behind her polished, inventive tracks.

Ninajirachi also had a big night, picking up Breakthrough Producer of the Year and Self-Producing Artist of the Year, while Lucy Blomkamp, Simon Cohen, Thomas Purcell (Wave Racer), Joe Carra, 4000 Studios, as well as multi-ARIA Award-winning producer Magoo, were among the other practitioners recognised across the categories.

MPEG Chair and Founding Director Anna Laverty said of the night: “These winners represent the very best of Australian music production and engineering right now – work that’s technically brilliant, creatively fearless, and deeply considered. To be recognised by your peers is a huge achievement.”

The evening also celebrated one of Australia’s biggest behind-the-scenes names, with Mike Chapman OAM receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Suzie DiMarchi, for his decades of global songwriting and production work.

2026 MPEG Awards – Winners

Producer of the Year: Alice Ivy

Breakthrough Producer of the Year: Ninajirachi



Self-Producing Artist of the Year: Ninajirachi



Writer-Producer of the Year: Lucy Blomkamp



Recording Engineer of the Year: Simon Cohen



Mix Engineer of the Year: Thomas Purcell (Wave Racer)



Mastering Engineer of the Year: Joe Carra



Studio of the Year: 4000 Studios



Overseas Achievement: Keanu Beats



Outstanding Community Work: Music Producers Development Program



Lifetime Achievement Award: Mike Chapman OAM