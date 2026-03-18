Fender Celebrates 75 Years of the Telecaster

Fender is throwing a big birthday bash for the Telecaster, the guitar that started it all.

First made in 1951, the Telecaster was the first mass-produced electric guitar and quickly became the go-to for everyone from country pickers to rock renegades.

To mark 75 years, Fender are releasing five special editions – each highlighting a different side of the Tele’s personality.

The lineup runs the gamut. The Vintera Road Worn 1951 is a purist’s dream, a “time machine” with a chunky neck and deliberately beat-up finish.

The American Ultra II is the luxury sports car of guitars, with a sleek Liquid Gold finish and noiseless tech for a smooth, hum-free ride.

For elegance, there’s the American Professional Custom, sporting a flame maple top and gold hardware – basically the tuxedo of Telecasters.

The Classic Cabronita brings some alt-rock attitude with punchy TV Jones pickups, while the Player II adds disco-ready flair with a Diamond Dust sparkle finish, perfect for modern stage heroes.

Why does this matter? Before the Tele, electrics were delicate and finicky.

Leo Fender built something tough, simple, and repairable – a workhorse that could handle any genre. Seventy-five years later, it’s still a fixture in studios and stages worldwide.

Check out the Telecaster® 75th Anniversary Collection now.