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Fender Celebrates 75 Years of the Telecaster

TM

by Tammy Moir

Gina Gleason with Liquid Gold Ultra II

Gina Gleason with Liquid Gold Ultra II

TM

by Tammy Moir

Fender is throwing a big birthday bash for the Telecaster, the guitar that started it all.

First made in 1951, the Telecaster was the first mass-produced electric guitar and quickly became the go-to for everyone from country pickers to rock renegades.

To mark 75 years, Fender are releasing five special editions – each highlighting a different side of the Tele’s personality.

The lineup runs the gamut. The Vintera Road Worn 1951 is a purist’s dream, a “time machine” with a chunky neck and deliberately beat-up finish.

The American Ultra II is the luxury sports car of guitars, with a sleek Liquid Gold finish and noiseless tech for a smooth, hum-free ride.

For elegance, there’s the American Professional Custom, sporting a flame maple top and gold hardware – basically the tuxedo of Telecasters.

The Classic Cabronita brings some alt-rock attitude with punchy TV Jones pickups, while the Player II adds disco-ready flair with a Diamond Dust sparkle finish, perfect for modern stage heroes.

fender - telecaster 75th anniversary

Why does this matter? Before the Tele, electrics were delicate and finicky.

Leo Fender built something tough, simple, and repairable – a workhorse that could handle any genre. Seventy-five years later, it’s still a fixture in studios and stages worldwide.

Check out the Telecaster® 75th Anniversary Collection now.

 

 

 

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