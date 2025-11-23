WATCH: The Smashing Pumpkins reimagine Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness with an Orchestra in Chicago

Thirty years on, Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness still feels like a universe you can get lost in.

The Smashing Pumpkins are marking the milestone in their hometown of Chicago, performing the album live with a 60-piece orchestra at the Lyric Opera House.

The first night, on November 21, saw 17 tracks reimagined with strings, horns, and choral arrangements, turning up the grandeur and the intimacy in equal amounts.

When it first dropped in October 1995, Mellon Collie was colossal. A double album that somehow balanced fury, fragility, and sheer ambition, it arrived at the peak of alternative rock, and it had everything: crushing riffs, delicate ballads, and cinematic flourishes that hinted the band was capable of anything.

‘1979’ still lands like a bittersweet snapshot of youth, capturing suburban restlessness and fleeting friendships in a melody that dragged the listener to nostalgic depths.

‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’ burns with pure intensity, a track that lets you scream along while feeling every ounce of its frustration and defiance, and for the band, it proved they could fill arenas without sacrificing the raw edge that made them unmistakably themselves.

Songs like ‘Tonight, Tonight’ and ‘Porcelina Of The Vast Oceans’ revealed Billy Corgan’s cinematic ambitions, showing that the Pumpkins were capable of scale and delicacy in equal measure.

Hearing these songs with a 60-piece orchestra now adds layers you didn’t know were there. The familiar riffs and melodies feel even bigger, but there’s also a tenderness, an intimacy, that makes you remember why these songs became so essential.

With six more shows to go, the Lyric Opera House isn’t just hosting a concert; it’s giving fans a chance to step back into a record that, three decades later, still has the power to feel like new.

Full setlist for Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness:

Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness

Tonight, Tonight

Jellybelly

Galapogos

Thirty-Three

Beautiful

Muzzle

Lily (My One And Only)

Stumbleine

Thru The Eyes Of Ruby

In The Arms Of Sleep

1979

By Starlight

Bullet With Butterfly Wings

To Forgive

Cupid De Locke

Porcelina Of The Vast Oceans