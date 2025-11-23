The noughties just might be getting their girl band back

Original Pussycat Dolls members are in talks of a reunion tour, sending fans into a frenzy.

After 15 years apart, The Pussycat Dolls might finally be ready to reunite. According to reports, Kimberly Wyatt has told friends that the group has “ironed out their issues,” suggesting the tensions that led to their split could be behind them.

Fans first got a taste of hope in 2020, when a reunion tour was announced, only to be derailed by the pandemic.

Now, sources say the Dolls are discussing potential tour plans, promising a return of the slick choreography, high-energy performances, and hits like Don’t Cha and Buttons that made them icons of the 2000s.

Formed in 2003 from a burlesque troupe, the lineup evolved over the years with Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar, Melody Thornton, and Kimberly Wyatt becoming household names.

Despite changes–like Carmit leaving in 2008–and Nicole’s solo focus, fans remain eager for a full comeback.

Kimberly’s admission that old disagreements are “water under the bridge” is key, given past tensions.

Melody Thornton’s participation is still uncertain, but Nicole’s involvement is expected to be central, as she’s long been the group’s lead voice and public face.

Whether it’s a full-scale tour or a few special shows, the news alone has fans buzzing: the Pussycat Dolls may finally be back, and the noughties are ready to dance along.