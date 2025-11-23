Tool resurrects decades-old rarities in New Zealand

New Zealand tour kickoff becomes an instant legend with a setlist full of surprises.

In the shadowy cavern of Auckland’s Spark Arena, Tool resurrected ghosts.

Launching their New Zealand tour, the progressive metal titans reached deep into their arcane catalogue, exhaling songs that haven’t felt the stage’s vibration in decades.

The air turned thick with history as the band unleashed ‘H.’ and the visceral ‘Crawl Away,’ while frontman Maynard James Keenan wryly noted, “Some of these songs we haven’t played since you were sperm.”

The second night plunged even deeper, reviving the formidable ‘Prison Sex’ for the first time in over twenty years, a move that felt less like a setlist choice and more like an archaeological gift to their devoted followers.

Between these rare offerings and a new album tease, Tool shows their artistic journey is far from over, blending ancient echoes with the promise of new horizons.

Night one setlist:

The Grudge

Fear Inoculum

Lost Keys (Blame Hofmann)

Rosetta Stoned

Disposition

H.

Jambi

Pneuma

Crawl Away

Vicarious

Intolerance

Chocolate Chip Trip

Hand of Doom

Invincible

Night two setlist:

Fear Inoculum

The Grudge

Lost Keys (Blame Hofmann)

Rosetta Stoned

Intension

Right in Two

Pneuma

Prison Sex

H.

Sweat

Mockingbeat

Hand of Doom

Invincible

Vicarious