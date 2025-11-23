Tool resurrects decades-old rarities in New Zealand

New Zealand tour kickoff becomes an instant legend with a setlist full of surprises.
In the shadowy cavern of Auckland’s Spark Arena, Tool resurrected ghosts.
Launching their New Zealand tour, the progressive metal titans reached deep into their arcane catalogue, exhaling songs that haven’t felt the stage’s vibration in decades.
The air turned thick with history as the band unleashed ‘H.’ and the visceral ‘Crawl Away,’ while frontman Maynard James Keenan wryly noted, “Some of these songs we haven’t played since you were sperm.”
The second night plunged even deeper, reviving the formidable ‘Prison Sex’ for the first time in over twenty years, a move that felt less like a setlist choice and more like an archaeological gift to their devoted followers.
Between these rare offerings and a new album tease, Tool shows their artistic journey is far from over, blending ancient echoes with the promise of new horizons.
Lost Keys (Blame Hofmann)
Rosetta Stoned
Disposition
H.
Jambi
Pneuma
Crawl Away
Vicarious
Intolerance
Chocolate Chip Trip
Hand of Doom
Fear Inoculum
The Grudge
Lost Keys (Blame Hofmann)
Rosetta Stoned
Intension
Right in Two
Pneuma
Prison Sex
H.
Sweat
Mockingbeat
Hand of Doom
Invincible
Vicarious