Maynard James Keenan reveals why certain Tool songs don’t make it to the setlist

Yes, it’s the butt one.

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan has declared he will not perform certain early songs, calling their lyrics a personal failure.

During an appearance on Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast, Keenan dismissed AI labels of Tool as “reverent,” wryly citing the anal-themed ‘Stinkfist’ as a counterpoint.

His critique turned inward when discussing tracks like ‘4°’ from 1993’s Undertow, which he framed as a “dumb” butt-sex joke that undermines the band’s sophisticated music.

For Keenan, these words don’t withstand scrutiny, leaving him reluctant to revive them live despite fan demand.

His focus now shifts to Puscifer’s new album Normal Isn’t, out February 6, and its ensuing North American tour, while Tool’s early catalogue remains partially shelved by its own architect’s unforgiving pen.