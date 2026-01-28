Paul Dano breaks silence on Tarantino’s critique

There will be blood.

At the Sundance Film Festival, Paul Dano offered a graceful, final word on the firestorm ignited by Quentin Tarantino’s blistering critique of his performance in There Will Be Blood.

Months after the director labelled him “the weakest fucking actor in SAG,” Dano, promoting Little Miss Sunshine’s 20th anniversary, expressed gratitude for the global defense that rendered his own rebuttal unnecessary.

“I was incredibly grateful that the world spoke up for me so I didn’t have to,” he told Variety.

His co-star Toni Collette was less restrained, exclaiming, “Fuck that guy!”

The controversy, which began on a podcast where Tarantino claimed Dano weakened a potential “two-hander” with Daniel Day-Lewis, ultimately backfired, rallying industry support from figures like George Clooney and affirming Dano’s revered status, all while the actor himself moved on.