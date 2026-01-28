Daezy find their most powerful voice yet on ‘Take It From Me’

This Daezy has bloomed.

For Daisy Bateman, frontwoman of Naarm indie-pop trio Daezy, trading the disciplined roar of an AFLW stadium for the unpredictable hum of a microphone seems to have unlocked a different kind of strength.

It’s a strength that’s less about physical endurance and more about emotional resilience, a quality that pulses at the very core of the band’s compelling new EP, Take It From Me.

This sophomore release feels like a quiet but decisive turning point. Their debut, See Me Standing, was all raw, live-wire energy, the sound of a band crashing joyfully out of the gates.

Take It From Me, in contrast, is the sound of them pausing, catching their breath, and choosing their next steps with profound care.

The band themselves call it their most intentional and vulnerable project yet, and from the first notes, that intention is beautifully clear.

Gone is any reliance on sheer force. Instead, these four songs are built from the ground up as carefully constructed worlds. There’s space here.

The arrangements breathe, allowing sparkling guitar lines from Jackson and the steady, resonant foundation from Josh’s bass to wrap around Bateman’s confessional lyrics.

The sound moves with a new fluidity, weaving between the anthemic indie-rock they’re known for and moments of folksy introspection and polished pop clarity.

It feels experimental in the best way, like they’re testing the edges of their own identity and finding them more expansive than they imagined.

Tracks like ‘Flying’ and ‘The Cycle’ hinted at this direction, but the full EP completes the picture.

The title track and the forthcoming ‘Naked’ promise a deeper level of lyrical honesty, a sense of the band not just sharing stories, but sharing skin.

Bateman’s voice remains the undeniable anchor, but here it conveys a weathered wisdom that belies the band’s relatively short timeline.

Releasing alongside their first ever national tour, ‘Take It From Me’ is more than just new music. It’s a manifesto for Daezy’s next phase.

It proves that their power isn’t solely in their ability to pack out rooms at The Espy or open at The Forum, but in their capacity to turn down the volume and make you lean in closer.

This EP is an invitation into a more intimate, considered space, and it’s an invitation that’s impossible to refuse.

They’ve built a community through shared energy; now, they’re fortifying it with shared feeling.

