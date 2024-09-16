Tito Jackson’s 5 Guitar Riffs That Will Always Be Essential

With Tito Jackson’s recent passing, it’s time to dig into the riffs that made him a cornerstone of the Jackson Five’s legendary sound

Tito wasn’t just another cog in the pop machine—his guitar lines were the gritty, soulful backbone of some of the most infectious tracks of the ’70s.

Here’s a rundown of Tito Jackson’s five riffs that will forever hold a place in music history.

I Want You Back

Tito’s riff here is a straight-up dancefloor weapon. Its syncopated, funky vibe is the reason this track still makes people move. It’s not just a groove; it’s the kind of riff that changes everything, turning a hit into a classic.

ABC

This track’s riff is a masterclass in simplicity and fun. Tito’s guitar work drives the song with an energy that’s impossible to ignore. It’s playful yet precise, encapsulating the youthful exuberance of the Jackson Five and proving that sometimes, less is more.

Never Can Say Goodbye

Tito’s contribution to this track is more subtle but equally impactful. The riff is intricate and emotional, adding depth to the song’s reflective mood. It’s a testament to Tito’s ability to bring nuance and soul to his guitar work.

The Love You Save

Here, Tito’s riff is a dynamic blend of rhythm and melody, pushing the track forward with a relentless energy. It’s the kind of riff that keeps you hooked from start to finish, driving home the Jackson Five’s trademark sound.

Can You Feel It

This riff is Tito’s evolution on display. It’s layered and atmospheric, giving the track a grandiose feel. It’s a far cry from his early work, showing off his growth as a guitarist and his ability to craft more complex, textured lines.

These riffs are more than just catchy hooks—they’re crucial elements of the Jackson Five’s sound and a testament to Tito Jackson’s lasting influence on pop music.

Even as we remember him, these lines remind us why his guitar work will always matter.