This NITH spotlight, made possible with BeatsWithSheph, shines the light on Queensland-based indie rocker Andy Martin

Following in the steps of some of Aus indie rocks greats, Andy Martin is one of the freshest indie acts bursting onto the scene.

Having racked up over 1 million streams and been featured on radio outlets such as MTV, Triple J and Triple M, Andy is one of the most exciting indie prospects currently.

With a sound that reminds you of a cool summer breeze, Andy’s most recent releases ‘Toothache’ and ‘I Don’t Wanna Go Out’ have nabbed him the attention of some of Australia’s biggest acts.

Having recently toured with bands such as The Rubens, The Vanns, Ben Lee and The Moving Stills.

Drawing on influences such as Crowded House, INXS and Missy Higgins, he is constantly elevating his sound to new and exciting levels.

His upcoming single ‘Exactly Where I’m Supposed To Be’ oozes the same laid-back and easygoing mood as the rest of his discography.

Andy has also featured on numerous festival lineups across the country as he builds a stage presence and bolsters his setlist with more chilled-out songs.

Andy Martin is definitely one to watch for the future of Indie rock.

Check out some of his tracks below, and stay connected through his Instagram.

Happy Mag’s Needle in the Hay is an annual music competition in Australia and New Zealand, aimed at spotlighting emerging artists at a critical stage in their careers.

The competition provides musicians with valuable exposure, a chance to win 250 copies of their single on 7-inch vinyl, and a prize pool of over $50,000.

