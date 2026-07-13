The Cure keep it in the family as Simon Gallup steps away from tour

Carrying the torch temporarily.

As various legends in music continue to perform well into the later stages of their lives, unexpected band member changes continue to be a regular occurrence.

Recently, the most notable of the bunch was when two of Bob Dylan’s band members seemingly dropped out of his tour, being replaced without any acknowledgment or explanation.

Now The Cure is facing a band member switch-up, but at least they’re being transparent about it.

During the three-show Berlin portion of the band’s current UK and European tour, the band’s bassist Eden Gallup was nowhere to be seen.

Instead, his son Simon took the reins of the bass, leaving fans even more worried when the band dedicated a performance of the song ‘Lullaby’ to the bassist.

After the first Berlin show, The Cure took to Instagram to explain the member’s absence.

“Shortly before the first of our [Berlin shows], Simon was taken ill…unfortunately Simon is still not well enough to play, so Eden will be filling the bass breach…We hope you will join us in wishing Simon the speediest of recoveries”.

Eden Gallup has carved his own musical notability by acting as the vocalist and bassist of his own band, Violet Vendetta. The Cure fans were also introduced to his talents when he stepped in for his father during a Japanese festival show in 2019.

During that instance, a “serious personal situation” required Simon to back out of their Fuji Festival headline show.

Fans and band members alike were immensely supportive and grateful for Eden’s contribution, with Robert Smith stating, “We are all very grateful to Ed for reaching out across the generational divide to help us out”.

Since the initial Berlin announcement, the band has continued to update fans, by simply stating “Simon still recovering”, in an additional Instagram post.

Hopefully Simon’s condition is nothing too serious, and the band can continue to whip out stunning melancholic performances of hit tracks.

Whether its father or son, The Cure and its bassist will deliver.