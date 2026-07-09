Jack White 2026 ‘No Name’ Tour Set List & Set Times

Rock’s last true maverick hits the road.

Jack White’s sprawling 2026 world tour is proving why he remains rock’s most compelling live performer.

The 12-time Grammy winner, recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with The White Stripes, continues to dazzle audiences with his unpredictable, career-spanning sets.

Known for never repeating a setlist, White commands the stage with his razor-sharp band, often pulling from his solo catalogue, White Stripes classics, and Raconteurs hits.

A recent set featured the explosive ‘That’s How I’m Feeling,’ the blistering ‘Ball and Biscuit,’ and of course, the stadium-shaking ‘Seven Nation Army’.

The North American leg kicks off July 10 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., with doors at 6:30pm and White expected on stage around 8:30pm.

His phone-free shows create a rare, fully present concert experience; no screens, just raw rock and roll.

With dates stretching through November, White proves that at 51, his fire burns brighter than ever.

Jack White Full Set List

Intro Jam

That’s How I’m Feeling

Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (The White Stripes song)

Old Scratch Blues

Hotel Yorba (The White Stripes song)

We’re Going to Be Friends (The White Stripes song)

Broken Boy Soldier (The Raconteurs song)

Dollar Bill

Cannon (The White Stripes song)

Electric Funeral (Black Sabbath cover)

Cannon (The White Stripes song) (Reprise)

That Black Bat Licorice

Archbishop Harold Holmes

Derecho Demonico

Freedom at 21

Fell in Love With a Girl (The White Stripes song)

Steady, as She Goes (The Raconteurs song)

Lazaretto

You Really Got Me (The Kinks cover)

High Ball Stepper

Ball and Biscuit (The White Stripes song)

Seven Nation Army (The White Stripes song)

Jack White Tour Dates

ULY 10, 2026 – The Anthem, Washington, District of Columbia

JULY 11, 2026 – Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, New York

JULY 12, 2026 – Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, New York

JULY 14, 2026 – RBC Amphitheatre (w/ Angine de Poitrine), Toronto, Canada

JULY 15, 2026 – Champlain Valley Exposition, South Burlington, Vermont

JULY 17, 2026 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, Massachusetts

JULY 18, 2026 – College Street Music Hall, New Haven, Connecticut

JULY 19, 2026 – The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, New York

JULY 21, 2026 – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, Indianapolis, Indiana

JULY 23, 2026 – Radius, Chicago, Illinois

JULY 24, 2026 – The Salt Shed (Outdoors), Chicago, Illinois

JULY 25, 2026 – Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, Michigan

AUGUST 17, 2026 – Yes24 Live, Seoul, South Korea

AUGUST 19, 2026 – Red Rock Center, Shanghai, China

AUGUST 21, 2026 – Park Live Almaty, Almaty, Kazakhstan

AUGUST 23, 2026 – Babylon Soundgarden, İstanbul, Turkey

AUGUST 25, 2026 – Eventim Apollo, London, United Kingdom

AUGUST 26, 2026 – Eventim Apollo, London, United Kingdom

AUGUST 28, 2026 – The Prospect Building, Bristol, United Kingdom

AUGUST 29, 2026 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom

AUGUST 31, 2026 – The Telegraph Building, Belfast, United Kingdom

SEPTEMBER 1, 2026 – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

SEPTEMBER 2, 2026 – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

SEPTEMBER 18, 2026 – MegaCorp Pavilion, Cincinnati, Ohio

SEPTEMBER 19, 2026 – Borderland Festival, East Aurora, New York

SEPTEMBER 20, 2026 – Iron Blossom Music Festival, Richmond, Virginia

SEPTEMBER 24, 2026 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, California

SEPTEMBER 25, 2026 – Fox Theater, Pomona, California

SEPTEMBER 28, 2026 – Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, California

SEPTEMBER 29, 2026 – Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, California

SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 – The Sound, Del Mar, California

OCTOBER 2, 2026 – Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada

OCTOBER 3, 2026 – Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, Arizona

OCTOBER 4, 2026 – Revel, Albuquerque, New Mexico

OCTOBER 6, 2026 – Moody Amphitheater, Austin, Texas

OCTOBER 7, 2026 – The Bomb Factory, Dallas, Texas

OCTOBER 9, 2026 – The Truth, Nashville, Tennessee

NOVEMBER 8, 2026 – The Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota

NOVEMBER 9, 2026 – The Sylvee, Madison, Wisconsin

NOVEMBER 10, 2026 – Landmark Credit Union Live, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

NOVEMBER 12, 2026 – Citizens Live at The Wylie, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

NOVEMBER 13, 2026 – The Fillmore Charlotte, Charlotte, North Carolina

NOVEMBER 14, 2026 – The Fillmore Charlotte, Charlotte, North Carolina

NOVEMBER 16, 2026 – Hard Rock Live Orlando, Orlando, Florida

NOVEMBER 17, 2026 – The Fillmore, Miami Beach, Florida

NOVEMBER 18, 2026 – The Fillmore, Miami Beach, Florida

NOVEMBER 20, 2026 – Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, Georgia

NOVEMBER 21, 2026 – Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, Georgia

If you’re looking to find out more information, or simply where to purchase tickets, hit up Jack White’s official website here!