Jack White 2026 ‘No Name’ Tour Set List & Set Times

Rock’s last true maverick hits the road.
Jack White’s sprawling 2026 world tour is proving why he remains rock’s most compelling live performer.
The 12-time Grammy winner, recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with The White Stripes, continues to dazzle audiences with his unpredictable, career-spanning sets.
Known for never repeating a setlist, White commands the stage with his razor-sharp band, often pulling from his solo catalogue, White Stripes classics, and Raconteurs hits.
A recent set featured the explosive ‘That’s How I’m Feeling,’ the blistering ‘Ball and Biscuit,’ and of course, the stadium-shaking ‘Seven Nation Army’.
The North American leg kicks off July 10 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., with doors at 6:30pm and White expected on stage around 8:30pm.
His phone-free shows create a rare, fully present concert experience; no screens, just raw rock and roll.
With dates stretching through November, White proves that at 51, his fire burns brighter than ever.
Jack White Full Set List
Intro Jam
That’s How I’m Feeling
Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (The White Stripes song)
Old Scratch Blues
Hotel Yorba (The White Stripes song)
We’re Going to Be Friends (The White Stripes song)
Broken Boy Soldier (The Raconteurs song)
Dollar Bill
Cannon (The White Stripes song)
Electric Funeral (Black Sabbath cover)
Cannon (The White Stripes song) (Reprise)
That Black Bat Licorice
Archbishop Harold Holmes
Derecho Demonico
Freedom at 21
Fell in Love With a Girl (The White Stripes song)
Steady, as She Goes (The Raconteurs song)
Lazaretto
You Really Got Me (The Kinks cover)
High Ball Stepper
Ball and Biscuit (The White Stripes song)
Seven Nation Army (The White Stripes song)
Jack White Tour Dates
ULY 10, 2026 – The Anthem, Washington, District of Columbia
JULY 11, 2026 – Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, New York
JULY 12, 2026 – Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, New York
JULY 14, 2026 – RBC Amphitheatre (w/ Angine de Poitrine), Toronto, Canada
JULY 15, 2026 – Champlain Valley Exposition, South Burlington, Vermont
JULY 17, 2026 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, Massachusetts
JULY 18, 2026 – College Street Music Hall, New Haven, Connecticut
JULY 19, 2026 – The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, New York
JULY 21, 2026 – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, Indianapolis, Indiana
JULY 23, 2026 – Radius, Chicago, Illinois
JULY 24, 2026 – The Salt Shed (Outdoors), Chicago, Illinois
JULY 25, 2026 – Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, Michigan
AUGUST 17, 2026 – Yes24 Live, Seoul, South Korea
AUGUST 19, 2026 – Red Rock Center, Shanghai, China
AUGUST 21, 2026 – Park Live Almaty, Almaty, Kazakhstan
AUGUST 23, 2026 – Babylon Soundgarden, İstanbul, Turkey
AUGUST 25, 2026 – Eventim Apollo, London, United Kingdom
AUGUST 26, 2026 – Eventim Apollo, London, United Kingdom
AUGUST 28, 2026 – The Prospect Building, Bristol, United Kingdom
AUGUST 29, 2026 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
AUGUST 31, 2026 – The Telegraph Building, Belfast, United Kingdom
SEPTEMBER 1, 2026 – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland
SEPTEMBER 2, 2026 – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland
SEPTEMBER 18, 2026 – MegaCorp Pavilion, Cincinnati, Ohio
SEPTEMBER 19, 2026 – Borderland Festival, East Aurora, New York
SEPTEMBER 20, 2026 – Iron Blossom Music Festival, Richmond, Virginia
SEPTEMBER 24, 2026 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, California
SEPTEMBER 25, 2026 – Fox Theater, Pomona, California
SEPTEMBER 28, 2026 – Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, California
SEPTEMBER 29, 2026 – Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, California
SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 – The Sound, Del Mar, California
OCTOBER 2, 2026 – Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada
OCTOBER 3, 2026 – Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, Arizona
OCTOBER 4, 2026 – Revel, Albuquerque, New Mexico
OCTOBER 6, 2026 – Moody Amphitheater, Austin, Texas
OCTOBER 7, 2026 – The Bomb Factory, Dallas, Texas
OCTOBER 9, 2026 – The Truth, Nashville, Tennessee
NOVEMBER 8, 2026 – The Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota
NOVEMBER 9, 2026 – The Sylvee, Madison, Wisconsin
NOVEMBER 10, 2026 – Landmark Credit Union Live, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
NOVEMBER 12, 2026 – Citizens Live at The Wylie, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
NOVEMBER 13, 2026 – The Fillmore Charlotte, Charlotte, North Carolina
NOVEMBER 14, 2026 – The Fillmore Charlotte, Charlotte, North Carolina
NOVEMBER 16, 2026 – Hard Rock Live Orlando, Orlando, Florida
NOVEMBER 17, 2026 – The Fillmore, Miami Beach, Florida
NOVEMBER 18, 2026 – The Fillmore, Miami Beach, Florida
NOVEMBER 20, 2026 – Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, Georgia
NOVEMBER 21, 2026 – Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, Georgia
If you’re looking to find out more information, or simply where to purchase tickets, hit up Jack White’s official website here!