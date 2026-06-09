Jack White quietly announces surprise new album Frozen Charlotte

If there’s one thing you can count on with Jack White, it’s that he rarely does things the conventional way.

The former White Stripes frontman has quietly revealed a brand-new album, Frozen Charlotte, bypassing the usual press releases, countdowns and social media campaigns in favour of a much more Jack White approach: simply putting it online and letting fans discover it for themselves.

On June 9, eagle-eyed fans spotted a pre-order listing for the 13-track record tucked away on White’s online store.

The album is scheduled to arrive on July 10, with vinyl copies expected to begin shipping on release day.

According to the listing, Frozen Charlotte delivers an “intense rock and roll punch with never far behind blues underpinnings,” with early impressions suggesting it serves as a spiritual companion to White’s raw and riff-heavy 2024 album No Name.

Recorded in Nashville, the album reunites White with his trusted touring and recording band, featuring Patrick Keeler on drums, Dominic Davis on bass and Bobby Emmett on keys.

The artwork also carries a personal touch. The cover features a sculpture created by White himself, first unveiled as part of his debut public visual art exhibition, These Thoughts May Disappear, which recently opened in London.

The album includes the previously surprise-released singles ‘G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs’ and ‘Derecho Demonico’, alongside 11 new tracks.

Frozen Charlotte tracklist:

G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs Derecho Demonico Nobody’s There Raising the Grain You’ll Never Fix Me Nobody Knows Dollar Bill I Can’t Believe What I’m Hearing Thick As Thieves All Alone Again Making Content Neighbors This

For longtime fans, the stealth announcement feels entirely on brand. White has developed a reputation for finding increasingly creative ways to release music.

When No Name arrived in 2024, he famously slipped unmarked vinyl test pressings into shopping bags at Third Man Records stores, leaving customers to discover they had received an entirely new Jack White album.

Now, with Frozen Charlotte just weeks away, White has once again proven that sometimes the best marketing strategy is simply letting the music do the talking.