Here’s the full setlist for Jill Scott’s To Whom This May Concern Tour 2026

Jill Scott brings the classics out on her latest tour.

Jill Scott’s To Whom This May Concern tour is giving fans exactly what they came for: rich vocals, grown-soul storytelling and a setlist that moves between new-era cuts and the classics that made her one of neo-soul’s most beloved voices.

Her recent run at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, saw Scott lean into a full-bodied, career-spanning show, with favourites like ‘A Long Walk’, ‘Gettin’ in the Way’, ‘Cross My Mind’ and ‘He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat)’ sitting alongside newer tracks including ‘Beautiful People’, ‘Pressha’ and ‘To B Honest’.

Jill Scott To Whom This May Concern Tour 2026 Setlist

Dope Sh*t Be Great Offdaback Beautiful People Liftin’ Me Up A Long Walk It’s Love Pay U on Tuesday Gettin’ in the Way Norf Side BPOTY Me 4 Cross My Mind Don’t Play Crown Royal Pressha The Math Ase To B Honest The Way He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat)

Encore:

Golden

Jill Scott’s To Whom This May Concern tour continues through 2026, with more dates lined up across the US. For the full list of tour dates, ticket info and any new additions, head to Jill Scott’s official website.