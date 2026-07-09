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Here’s the full setlist for Jill Scott’s To Whom This May Concern Tour 2026

TM

by Tammy Moir

Image by Paras Griffin

Image by Paras Griffin

TM

by Tammy Moir

Jill Scott brings the classics out on her latest tour.

Jill Scott’s To Whom This May Concern tour is giving fans exactly what they came for: rich vocals, grown-soul storytelling and a setlist that moves between new-era cuts and the classics that made her one of neo-soul’s most beloved voices.

Her recent run at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, saw Scott lean into a full-bodied, career-spanning show, with favourites like ‘A Long Walk’, ‘Gettin’ in the Way’, ‘Cross My Mind’ and ‘He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat)’ sitting alongside newer tracks including ‘Beautiful People’, ‘Pressha’ and ‘To B Honest’.

Jill Scott To Whom This May Concern Tour 2026 Setlist

  1. Dope Sh*t
  2. Be Great
  3. Offdaback
  4. Beautiful People
  5. Liftin’ Me Up
  6. A Long Walk
  7. It’s Love
  8. Pay U on Tuesday
  9. Gettin’ in the Way
  10. Norf Side
  11. BPOTY
  12. Me 4
  13. Cross My Mind
  14. Don’t Play
  15. Crown Royal
  16. Pressha
  17. The Math
  18. Ase
  19. To B Honest
  20. The Way
  21. He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat)

Encore:

  1. Golden

Jill Scott’s To Whom This May Concern tour continues through 2026, with more dates lined up across the US. For the full list of tour dates, ticket info and any new additions, head to Jill Scott’s official website.

 

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