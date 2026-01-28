Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit North American Tour Setlist and Set Times

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit turn up the heat on 2026 North American tour – here’s everything you need to know before you hit the doors.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are hitting their stride on the 2026 North American tour, proving live once again that the stage is where they truly shine

From the driving ‘Crimson and Clay’ to the heart-wrenching ‘Elephant,’ setlists trace Isbell’s journey from Drive-By Truckers mainstay to solo powerhouse, blending tracks from the acoustic-leaning Foxes in the Snow with staples from Weathervanes and Southeastern.

Shows typically open with ’24 Frames’ and ‘Stockholm,’ before moving into emotional peaks like ‘Alabama Pines’ and ‘Traveling Alone’.

The rockers and covers – epic ‘Decoration Day’ duels included—show off the 400 Unit’s tight, adventurous chemistry, while encores like ‘Cover Me Up,’ I’f We Were Vampires’ and classic-rock nods keep fans hooked until the final note.

With Anna Butterss on bass and occasional guest appearances at Radio City Music Hall and Red Rocks, the band balances raw energy with precise musicianship, turning even familiar songs into sprawling, 10-minute live journeys.

Here’s the setlist for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit North American Tour

(From the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts on January 28, 2026)

Stockholm

Cigarettes and Wine



Bury Me



Different Days



Crimson and Clay



Dreamsicle



Songs That She Sang in the Shower



Outfit (Drive-By Truckers cover)



Gravelweed



Decoration Day (Drive-By Truckers cover)



If You Insist



Streetlights



Chaos and Clothes



Eileen



Super 8



Vestavia Hills



Elephant



Alabama Pines



King of Oklahoma



Encore:

If We Were Vampires



True Believer



Can’t You Hear Me Knocking (The Rolling Stones cover)

Support Acts & Set Times

Jan 29 – Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

Support: None (An Evening With)

Format: Full Band



Jan 31 – Orpheum Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

Support: TBA

Format: Full Band



Feb 20 – Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY

Support: Shelby Lynne

Format: Solo



Feb 21 – Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY

Support: Alejandro Escovedo

Format: Full Band



Mar 6–7 – The Salt Shed, Chicago, IL

Support: TBA

Format: Full Band



Mar 25–28 – Little Rock, Memphis, Indy

Support: None

Format: Solo



May 2 – Red Rocks, Morrison, CO

Support: Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Format: Full Band



July 28 – Tanglewood, Lenox, MA

Support: Patty Griffin

Format: Full Band



July 30 – Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA

Support: Patty Griffin

Format: Full Band



Expected Set Times (Typical 2026 Tour):

Doors Open: ~7:00 PM



Support Act: 8:00 PM – 8:40 PM



Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit: 9:10 PM – 11:00 PM



“An Evening With” Shows: Jason usually hits the stage ~8:30 PM, performing either one long 2-hour+ set or two shorter sets with a brief intermission



Special Tour Highlights:

UK/EU Leg: Following North America, the band heads to Europe in June 2026, including a major night at the Royal Albert Hall (June 11).

Festivals: Headlining Sun, Sand, and Soul (Miramar Beach, April 24) alongside Tedeschi Trucks Band and Drive-By Truckers.