Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit North American Tour Setlist and Set Times

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit turn up the heat on 2026 North American tour – here’s everything you need to know before you hit the doors.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are hitting their stride on the 2026 North American tour, proving live once again that the stage is where they truly shine
From the driving ‘Crimson and Clay’ to the heart-wrenching ‘Elephant,’ setlists trace Isbell’s journey from Drive-By Truckers mainstay to solo powerhouse, blending tracks from the acoustic-leaning Foxes in the Snow with staples from Weathervanes and Southeastern.
Shows typically open with ’24 Frames’ and ‘Stockholm,’ before moving into emotional peaks like ‘Alabama Pines’ and ‘Traveling Alone’.
The rockers and covers – epic ‘Decoration Day’ duels included—show off the 400 Unit’s tight, adventurous chemistry, while encores like ‘Cover Me Up,’ I’f We Were Vampires’ and classic-rock nods keep fans hooked until the final note.
With Anna Butterss on bass and occasional guest appearances at Radio City Music Hall and Red Rocks, the band balances raw energy with precise musicianship, turning even familiar songs into sprawling, 10-minute live journeys.
Here’s the setlist for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit North American Tour
(From the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts on January 28, 2026)
Stockholm
Cigarettes and Wine
Bury Me
Different Days
Crimson and Clay
Dreamsicle
Songs That She Sang in the Shower
Outfit (Drive-By Truckers cover)
Gravelweed
Decoration Day (Drive-By Truckers cover)
If You Insist
Streetlights
Chaos and Clothes
Eileen
Super 8
Vestavia Hills
Elephant
Alabama Pines
King of Oklahoma
Encore:
If We Were Vampires
True Believer
Can’t You Hear Me Knocking (The Rolling Stones cover)
Support Acts & Set Times
Jan 29 – Fox Theater, Oakland, CA
Support: None (An Evening With)
Format: Full Band
Jan 31 – Orpheum Theatre, Los Angeles, CA
Support: TBA
Format: Full Band
Feb 20 – Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
Support: Shelby Lynne
Format: Solo
Feb 21 – Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
Support: Alejandro Escovedo
Format: Full Band
Mar 6–7 – The Salt Shed, Chicago, IL
Support: TBA
Format: Full Band
Mar 25–28 – Little Rock, Memphis, Indy
Support: None
Format: Solo
May 2 – Red Rocks, Morrison, CO
Support: Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Format: Full Band
July 28 – Tanglewood, Lenox, MA
Support: Patty Griffin
Format: Full Band
July 30 – Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA
Support: Patty Griffin
Format: Full Band
Expected Set Times (Typical 2026 Tour):
Doors Open: ~7:00 PM
Support Act: 8:00 PM – 8:40 PM
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit: 9:10 PM – 11:00 PM
“An Evening With” Shows: Jason usually hits the stage ~8:30 PM, performing either one long 2-hour+ set or two shorter sets with a brief intermission
Special Tour Highlights:
UK/EU Leg: Following North America, the band heads to Europe in June 2026, including a major night at the Royal Albert Hall (June 11).
Festivals: Headlining Sun, Sand, and Soul (Miramar Beach, April 24) alongside Tedeschi Trucks Band and Drive-By Truckers.