Artist on Artist with Rapaport and Mr Rhodes – pure conversational gold

Smack in the middle of their co-headline tour Rapaport and Mr Rhodes share an uncensored, BTS look at the Aussie music scene.

When two storytellers collide, conversations become cultural cartography – and that’s exactly what happens when Rapaport sits down with Mr Rhodes.

This isn’t your standard press release Q&A, it’s an unfiltered exchange between peers: musicians, collaborators, and raconteurs who’ve carved their own lanes in the Australian scene.

Over a laid‑back chat that ranges from mixing EPs in isolation to childhood music memories – Human Nature CDs and stolen horror‑show burn discs included – they traverse the anatomy of influence, grind, and artistic evolution.

There’s humour, humility and no shortage of insight as they reflect on regional roots, the state of hip‑hop, and the way community and context shape creative vision.

It’s conversational gold: candid, curious, and genuinely reflective of two artists who’ve lived the stories they’re dissecting.

Rapaport and Mr Rhodes are two of the most underrated geniuses in the Australian hip-hop scene, carrying enough talent and knowledge to school any room they step into.

If you want to understand who these two are – and where they’re headed – start here.

Their co-headline tour hits Enmore’s Trocadero Room this Friday – before Newcastle, Brisbane, Brunswick Heads, and Perth. Don’t miss it.