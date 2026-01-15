Rapaport & Mr Rhodes Unite for Historic Tour

Beats, Rhymes & Country.

This summer, Australian hip hop is witnessing a powerful convergence of legacy and evolution.

Two of its most compelling pillars, the veteran maestro Rapaport and the acclaimed Bundjalung lyricist Mr Rhodes, are embarking on a landmark co-headline tour, celebrating the release of their respective new projects: Rapaport’s collaborative album Rap Major and Mr Rhodes’ duo EP Rhode House.

Rapaport, Joel Rapaport, is a foundational architect of the scene. As founder of Big Village Records and a versatile rapper-guitarist, his career is a bridge between hip-hop’s heart and jazz’s spontaneity.

His new album, Rap Major, created with long-time partner P.Major, is a deeply reflective work.

Crafted on the iconic MPC4000, it’s a sample-rich, analogue-driven journey through themes of grief, friendship, and resilience.

The lead single ‘Second Guess’ encapsulates its vibe: a laid-back boom bap meditation that pairs Rapaport’s introspective, heartfelt flow with production that feels both classic and intimately textured.

From the next generation emerges Mr Rhodes (Blake Rhodes), a Bundjalung artist whose music is a potent blend of cultural storytelling and future-soul production.

His project, the Rhode House EP, is a collaboration with producer Reyne House, creating a sound that’s raw, cinematic, and emotionally resonant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel Rapaport (@rapaportbv)

Following the breakout success of ‘Wandering By,’ the EP promises soulful precision and raw edges, exemplified by the upcoming single ‘Lights’ featuring Elliot Hammond.

Mr Rhodes’ voice is one of resilience and growth, carving a unique space that honours Country while reaching for global resonance.

Their combined tour, supported by Creative Australia and Sounds NSW, is certain to prove itself as a must-see event.

Rapaport will perform with a formidable five-piece live band, transforming his nuanced albums into a dynamic, jazz-infused spectacle.

Mr Rhodes brings his powerful, genre-blending presence to the stage, promising a set that is both spiritually grounded and electrically contemporary.

This tour is more than a double bill; it’s a dialogue across experiences and styles, a celebration of hip hop’s capacity for both profound introspection and undeniable groove.

From Melbourne to Brisbane, Perth to Brunswick Heads, witness the unforgettable synergy of two artists at the peak of their powers.

In Sydney? Go check out their show at The Trocadero Room, tickets here!