Native Instruments enters Insolvency, but your plugins aren’t going anywhere… (for now)

Big news from Berlin: Native Instruments, the company behind Kontakt, Maschine, and Traktor, has officially entered preliminary insolvency proceedings.

A court-appointed administrator, Prof. Dr. Torsten Martini, is now in charge of figuring out if the company can be rescued or if it will be sold off.

The move affects the wider Soundwide group, including iZotope and Brainworx, though Plugin Alliance says it’s “business as usual.”

NI’s problems have been building for a while – heavy debt, stalled buyouts, and last-minute efforts to win fans back (hello, Absynth 6) weren’t quite enough to steady the ship.

If you’re worried about your NI gear, there’s no need to panic yet.

Software still works and your libraries are safe.

The bigger question is future updates for hardware and activation servers – but given how valuable Kontakt and Maschine are, it’s likely someone will step in to keep the lights on.

Native Instruments isn’t dead – it’s just in limbo.