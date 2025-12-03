Tarantino blasts Paul Dano as the one ‘Flaw’ in ‘There Will Be Blood’

The film would have been his favourite if not for Paul Dano.

Quentin Tarantino unleashed a verbal broadside, singling out actor Paul Dano as the “big, giant flaw” in Paul Thomas Anderson’s modern masterpiece, There Will Be Blood.

On a podcast, the iconic director claimed the film would have topped his personal list of 21st-century favourites if not for Dano’s performance, which he dismissed as that of a “weak, uninteresting guy” and a “non-entity.”

Tarantino argued the role demanded a more formidable screen presence to match Daniel Day-Lewis, suggesting Austin Butler would have been ideal.

His critique extended unexpectedly to Owen Wilson and Matthew Lillard, stating bluntly, “I don’t care for them.”

The fiery commentary arrives just as Tarantino prepares to release Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, reminding everyone that the filmmaker’s opinions remain as unfiltered and provocative as his cinema.