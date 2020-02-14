Check out these incredible photos of actors when they were young

This collection of A-list actors are mostly known for their work later in life, but have you ever wondered what they looked like when they were young?

Join us as we dive into some old shots of these much-loved stars, including the likes of Bill Murray, Jack Nicholson, and Meryl Streep.

Go back in time with these incredible photos of some of the most beloved actors when they were young.

#1 Maggie Smith

#2 Ian Mckellan

#3 Helen Mirren

#4 Morgan Freeman

#5 Patrick Stewart

#6 Judi Dench

#7 Meryl Streep

#8 Julie Andrews

#9 Anthony Hopkins

#10 Christopher Walken

#11 Bill Murray

Watch Bill Murray relive Groundhog Day in an amazing new Superbowl ad.

#12 Samuel L. Jackson

#13 Daniel Day-Lewis

#14 Ricky Gervais

#15 Liam Neeson

#16 Jack Nicholson

Check out our list of 10 must-watch ’80s films to see before you die.