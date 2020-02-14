 ​ ​
Check out these incredible photos of actors when they were young

bill murray

This collection of A-list actors are mostly known for their work later in life, but have you ever wondered what they looked like when they were young?

Join us as we dive into some old shots of these much-loved stars, including the likes of Bill Murray, Jack Nicholson, and Meryl Streep.

Go back in time with these incredible photos of some of the most beloved actors when they were young.

#1 Maggie Smith

#2 Ian Mckellan

ian mckellan

#3 Helen Mirren

helen mirren

#4 Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman

#5 Patrick Stewart

patrick

#6 Judi Dench

judi dench

#7 Meryl Streep

meryl streep

#8 Julie Andrews

julie andrews

#9 Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins

#10 Christopher Walken

christopher walken

#11 Bill Murray

Watch Bill Murray relive Groundhog Day in an amazing new Superbowl ad.

#12 Samuel L. Jackson

samuel l. jackson

#13 Daniel Day-Lewis

daniel day lewis

#14 Ricky Gervais

ricky gervais

#15 Liam Neeson

liam neeson

#16 Jack Nicholson

jack nicholson

Check out our list of 10 must-watch ’80s films to see before you die.

