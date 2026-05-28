Tina Fey responds to Timothée Chalamet’s manspreading

“We had no beef”: Tina Fey shuts down internet drama

Tina Fey is clearing the air after a single courtside photo from a New York Knicks game let the internet do what it does best. Overanalysing posture like it’s a forensic science.

The moment in question came at Madison Square Garden on April 28, where Fey was sitting next to Timothée Chalamet during a Knicks game.

The photo circulating online shows Chalamet sitting with his legs spread across his seat, with Fey appearing slightly squeezed in beside him.

But Fey says the reality was far less dramatic.

Speaking on the May 27 episode of the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce. She made it clear there was no awkward tension, no offence taken, and certainly no behind-the-scenes celebrity feud.

“I should start by saying that Timothée Chalamet was nothing but lovely,” she said. “Super friendly. Kylie was friendly and delightful. We had a great time.”

She also noted that the evening included plenty of light conversation and joking, including interactions with Tracy Morgan, who she attends Knicks games with regularly.

The online conversation, she added, only really caught her attention the next day when people started dissecting Chalamet’s seating posture and turning it into a debate.

“It wasn’t until the next day that I saw all these manspreading things,” she said, before joking that the physical reality of courtside seats goes both ways.

“For every amount that he’s sitting like this, I’m doing the opposite. I’ve got a big ole can.”

Her point, essentially, was that no one was exactly luxuriating in personal space at MSG celebrity row.

It’s cramped, loud, and built for visibility, not comfort.

The Knicks, meanwhile, continue their push toward what would be their first NBA championship since 1973…but online, at least for a moment, the bigger story was seat geometry.