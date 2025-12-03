Fousheé Rallies Artists for Jamaica Relief Effort

A benefit concert rooted in heritage, grief, and the stubborn hope of rebuilding what storms tried to erase.

Fousheé has announced a special benefit show to support Jamaican communities still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Melissa.

Although early aid arrived quickly, she says the long road to rebuilding has only just begun.

In an announcement shared on Instagram, Fousheé explained the mission behind the event, writing that recovery efforts have slowed despite widespread damage.

According to her post, every dollar raised will go directly toward essential rebuilding supplies, plywood, tarps, generators, food, water, and baby items.

The show is supported by Perfectly Imperfect and features an eclectic lineup: Elias Rennenfelt, Orion Sun, 2Dogs, and Paris Texas.

Fousheé’s commitment is deeply personal.

Her mother once played drums in the 1980s all-women reggae band PEP, and her family’s roots stretch back to Saint Catherine, Jamaica, where her grandfather purchased land that eventually grew into a small community known as Pointy Heights.

That same place became the namesake and heartbeat of her most recent album.

By partnering with Jamaica Bike Life, Fousheé aims to funnel support straight into affected neighbourhoods cutting through red tape and making sure help reaches the families who need it most.

The benefit serves as both a fundraiser and a remembrance: a reminder that disaster doesn’t end when the headlines fade.

The benefit concert will take place on December 17 at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles.

Further updates and ticket information can be found via Fousheé’s official Instagram.