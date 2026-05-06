The full Sydney Film Festival 2026 program is here

The 73rd Sydney Film Festival program has arrived.

Among the lineup comes 19 films directly from Cannes.

Not to mention the stunning array of new voices that will be featured from Australia and globally.

Stand out films will include Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Minotaur, Asghar Farhadi’s Parallel Tales, Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord, Paweł Pawlikowski’s Fatherland, Ira Sachs’ The Man I Love, and Kore-eda Hirokazu’s Sheep in the Box.

Also be sure to check out Olivia Wilde’s keenly awaited The Invite, which sparked a bidding war this year at Sundance.

SFF 2026 will mark the Australian premiere of the film.

Jane Schoenbrun’s return to SFF comes in the shape of psychosexual horror Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma.

Schoenbrun’s I Saw the TV Glow was a stand out, sold-out feature of the 2024 festival.

Aussie horror Leviticus from director Adrian Chiarella is also a standout appearance on the program.

Also featured is the Pete Ohs directed, Charli XCX starring, Erupcja.

So, be sure to snag your tix quickly – seats will not last long for these screenings.

The Festival runs from June 3rd – 14th.

Check out the full program, featuring 248 films from 81 countries, with special screenings at the State Theatre and Sydney Opera House, and cinemas throughout the city, here.